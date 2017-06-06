Sunshine and warmer temps return Wednesday afternoon

Heavy rain continues to move out of western Mass, but scattered showers are still possible tonight. After midnight, rain gradually end and patchy fog may develop. We stay chilly tonight with temps hovering in the mid and upper 40s.

We begin Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle. Clouds and fog will be decreasing through the morning and the afternoon is looking mostly sunny as low pressure heads farther east and out of the area. Sunshine will help bring temps back to the lower 70s for most here in western Mass-still below normal, but much nicer than Tuesday!

An upper level low overhead now will shift to the southwest Wednesday and Thursday, allowing us in New England to see some nicer weather. However, this low will help spawn a surface low on the Southeast coast. This coastal low gets close to us, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the track. Clouds should increase Thursday afternoon and showers become possible Thursday night and Friday. If the storm tracks farther east, then we’d see very little rain Friday. If it tracks farther west, we will see more soaking rains and a gusty breeze-similar to Tuesday.

Behind this coastal storm, we begin to see a pattern shift. Temps are warm Thursday and finally back above normal, but if we keep a soggy forecast Friday, we will get a bit cooler. Sunshine returns Saturday, pulling high temps into the lower 80s, then a ridge of high pressure builds across the East. Temps will soar Sunday through early next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower to mid 90s!

