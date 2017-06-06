3 people transported following head-on collision in Southwick

Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a head-on collision in Southwick Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Granville Road around 7:30 a.m.

Western Mass News spoke with the Southwick Police Department and they tell us one person did have to be extricated. They were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people were transported to Baystate Noble in Westfield, also with non-life threatening injuries.

At about 9:15 a.m. we learned that emergency crews had cleared the scene and that the road is open.

No further details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Southwick Police Department.

