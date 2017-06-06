Big E is only 100 days away, get cheaper tickets today!

The Big E is only 100 days away and in recognition the Eastern States Exposition is doing a one-day 'Flash Ticket Sale' today, Tuesday, June 6.
For $8 you can by a full day admission ticket when normally it costs $15.
The sale started this morning at 8 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. tonight.
You can purchase up to 8 tickets per order.
Click here to buy the discounted tickets which are being sold today only on The Big E website.
The Big E starts on September 15, 2017 and lasts 2 weeks through October 1, 2017.
For more details about The Big E, click here!
