Erving man arraigned on child pornography charges

An Erving man has been arraigned on child pornography charges in Franklin Superior Court.

George Rodriguez, 41, faces 36 counts of possession of child pornography.

This according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

They say he allegedly uploaded at least 189 video files of suspected child pornography onto an account.

"He was released on $1,000 bail with multiple conditions, including that he wear a GPS tracking devise, report to probation on a regular schedule and not have any contact, work/volunteer or spend overnights with children under 16, excluding biological or legally adopted children," Mary Carey.

The investigation was conducted by the Erving Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The NWDA's Office says the State Police Task Force was working on a cyber tip from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children and that they were able to determine that based on an IP address, that some of the video files were uploaded to an address registered in Erving.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be back in court on November 17th for a pre-trial hearing.

