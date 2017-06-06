17-year-old Pittsfield girl missing

This is Lindsey Meehan. She's 17-years-old, from Pittsfield, and police say she's gone missing.

"Lindsey is 5’03 and 100 lbs. She has a tattoo on her inner left ankle of a semi-colon," explained police Tuesday.

She also has red hair and blue eyes.

"Lindsey may be in North Adams or Pittsfield," police added.

If you see Lindsey, call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

