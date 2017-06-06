Orange teen missing, police ask for public's help - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Orange teen missing, police ask for public's help

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Have you seen this 14-year-old?  The Orange Police Department is asking for the public's help as they search for him. 

His name is Gavin Spagnola and he was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in Orange. 

Police say Gavin is about 5'9", weighs140 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you've seen him or know where he is please call Orange police at 978-544-2128.

