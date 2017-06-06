Knife throwing suspect arrested in Ludlow after "stand-off" with officers, police say

Knife throwing suspect arrested after allegedly charging Ludlow police cruisers and threatening to kill officers while engaging in a "stand-off" with police with neighbors nearby.

The incident happened Monday on Cady Street by Erin Lane.

Ludlow police say the suspect is a "violent felon."

Sgt. Daniel Valadas reports they were called to the scene for "a male subject that was threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and himself."

The suspect, Kevin Lacy, 34, from Indian Orchard, was taken into custody on 13 criminal charges including: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (knives) (Felony, 2 counts), A&B Police Officer (2 counts), A&B on a Public Employee (Paramedics) (2 counts), Witness Intimidation (Felony, 2 counts), Assault (3 counts), Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

But before he was arrested, police say he charged at them, with knives in hand when they arrived on scene.

"Subject Lacy, almost immediately, charged at the responding cruisers while throwing two separate knives at the officers in their cruisers. While still armed with a utility knife, subject Lacy engaged in a moving stand-off with the officers in the middle of Cady St. while threatening to kill the officers," explained Valadas.

During the confrontation nearby residents heard what was going on and came out of their homes to see what was happening.

It was a dangerous situation police say.

"Officers also had to hurriedly protect nearby residents who had heard the confrontation and had exited their homes. Officers were able to get the residents back inside of their homes while securing a perimeter around subject Lacy," noted Valadas.

Police were able to bring the situation under control.

"Lacy was eventually placed into custody after two narcotics detectives deployed two less-lethal shotguns... no ammunition was discharged," added Valadas.

A K-9 Officer also assisted on scene.

Paramedics with the Ludlow Fire Department transported Lacy to Wing Hospital for treatment and evaluation, but it wasn't a quiet ride.

"During the transport, subject Lacy spat and physically assaulted both police officers and the paramedics who were transporting him," said Valadas.

He was held overnight at the Hampden County House of Correction with his bail set at $10,040.

Lacy was expected to appear in Palmer District Court Tuesday.

Valadas says this wasn't his first arrest. Lacy had previously been taken into custody on May 13th, police allegedly finding 7 folding knives in that incident.

"It is important to note that the Ludlow Patrol Officers and Narcotics Detectives that responded to this dangerous and assaultive subject performed their duties exemplarily in securing this armed violent felon without the use of deadly force," Valadas added.

