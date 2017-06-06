Pair of missing teens from Pittsfield may be in western Mass.

Pittsfiled police are looking for two missing teenagers who may be together and in the western Mass. area.

Allison Olbrych, 17, and Alexis Trask, 15, may be in Pittsfield, Wilbraham, Monson, Springfield, or Albany, NY.

Olbrych (pictured on the left) was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “Washington DC” on the front and black and white patterned sweatpants. She also has a lip piercing on her lower lip.

She's described as having light brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5’6” and weighs 155 lbs.

Police say 15-year-old Trask (pictured on the right) was last seen wearing blue/gray pants and a long sleeve shirt with "Devils Wear Prada" written on the front.

"She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Alexis is 5’05 and 145 lbs.," noted police.

If you've seen either of these girls please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

