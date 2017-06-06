Rainy weather impacts seasonal businesses

Still waiting for that summer sizzle? Many local businesses are and the weather is hurting their sales.

A damp May gives way to a wet June leaving those summertime shops high and dry.

Western Mass News took a look today at how businesses are faring during the rainy weather.

If you are like us, you are ready for summer sun. Maybe some mini golf or an ice cream, too.

But Mother Nature seems to be raining on many people's parade. In New England there is one thing you can count on...

"I’m definitely ready for some sunshine,"Cindy Scaglierini from Easthampton told us.

...that the weather…

"I guess we have to accept the rain and the sun," says Sophie Swiercz, also an Easthampton resident.

...is always changing…

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton grills up summery treats, rain or shine.

".. clams, scallops fish, all natural beef burgers, hormone free chicken, dogs," says Kevin Sahajian with Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack.

The business draws in quite the crowd when the mercury is on the rise.

"When you have good days, you have great days," he adds.

The business has been around for 7 years now. It’s a hot spot for hungry folks. But even during the dog days summer, it’s tough to predict the flow of customers.

"The super hot days they don’t come either, because it’s too hot, or if its too buggy," Kevin adds.

For some companies, the summer is a make or break season.

The boost in tourism dollars make a big difference to small business owners and weather has a lot to do with bringing folks into the Pioneer Valley.

"It’s New England, what are you going to do?" Kevin explains to Western Mass News.

And so the old adage goes -- if you don’t like the weather in New England...Wait a minute.

A little good news is in the forecast. It looks like we will be drying out tomorrow.

