Tech Foundry class of '67 turning to social media for reunion

The tech foundry class of '67 is gearing up for their 50th reunion in September.

In the age of social media, the reunion committee is hoping that they can track down all of the remaining graduates on Facebook or other websites in hopes they'll be able to come to the reunion.

Matt Villamaino went through his high school yearbook remembering the good times he had with his fellow classmates. 50 years ago at Tech Foundry High School in Springfield.

"All the notations from 50 years ago. It brings back a lot of nice memories."

In September, the class of '67 will be celebrating its 50th reunion, but in a time where people move away and lose contact, he's now turning to social media and Facebook to try and re-connect with his classmates.

"So far we've located about 200 of them, but we're trying to find people that we just have not been able to connect with. So if you're a member of the class of ‘67 Tech High School, please contact us."

Although social media has made things a bit easier, Matt said it's still difficult locating exactly who is who.

"People have moved, some people have passed away unfortunately, a lot of gals have married names, so it's difficult to locate them. So we're hoping through this broadcast, if you are a member of the class of ‘67, just please get in touch with us."

Matt said Facebook has really been key in tracking people down and he's hoping to find even more as the months go on.

"When you end up talking to people that you connect with on the telephone, it's like you never missed a beat from 50 years ago."

The reunion will be on September 29 to October 1.

