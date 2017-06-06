Car theft suspect arrested after attempting to "escape" from Springfield police

Car theft suspect arrested in Springfield early Tuesday morning as he tried to "escape" from police.

Luis Schmoke, 19, from Springfield has been charged with Receiving Stolen M.V., Failure to Display Headlights, Failure to Stop for Police, and Operating a M/V With No License.

Sgt. John Delaney reports officers were on an ambulance call at the corner of Locust St. and Mill St. at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, when they spotted a vehicle at a stop light with no headlights on.

That's when the officers decided to run the plate number and found that it was a stolen out of Holyoke.

When they attempted to pull the Subaru over, the driver "refused" to stop so officers followed it to an address on Belmont Ave.

"The driver of the car attempted to jump out of the stolen vehicle and flee on foot. The officers were too quick and stopped his escape," noted Delaney.

That's when Schmoke was arrested.

Police haven't released any further details on this case.

