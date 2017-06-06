Springfield first-grader found by police a mile away from school grounds

A Springfield first grader snuck out of school during lunch and made his way almost a mile down the road before police found him on busy Sumner Ave.

Family members were so upset with the school's response, they reached out to Western Mass News.

8-year-old Sebastien Murdock's aunt Paula Ellis reached out to Western Mass News because this incident, she said was simply the last straw.

"He was allowed to leave school property, school grounds, and walk down Sumner Ave and cross that street," she said.

The first-grader's father, Thomas Murdock, told Western Mass News that Sebastien has been suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and depression since losing his little brother to cancer a few years back.

"When he passed away, it hit him hard. It hit him hard like him falling off of a bike," said Thomas.

On Friday at lunch, he dropped his fruit cup and asked the lunch lady for another one.

"They're like, no, pick that one up, or just leave."

Sebastien took that literally.

"He walked straight out of the school."

And took a stroll all the way to Forest Park Middle School nearly a mile away.

According to Springfield Public Schools, this was an isolated incident.

"The lunch monitor was distracted by another student for a fraction of a second and this student took the opportunity to sneak out of the building," said SPS Communications Director, Azell Cavaan.

Sebastien's family members told Western Mass News that they're not pleased with the school's response.

"My daughter is almost school-age. I don't want my kid to go to Springfield Public Schools now," said Ellis.

Yesterday was Sebastien's first day at a different school for children with behavioral issues, according to his father.

