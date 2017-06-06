"Wanted fugitive" found hiding in a closet in Ludlow, police report.

Thomas Delphia, 29, from Springfield was taken into custody authorities Tuesday morning.

Sgt. John Delaney reports that their detectives, along with State Police and Ludlow Police, located Delphia at a location on Hubbard Ave.

The "wanted fugitive" was found "hiding in a closet" inside 100 Hubbard Ave., police say.

No word though what led them to his hiding spot.

Delphia had several outstanding warrants including for Possession of Cocaine, A&B Dangerous Weapon, and Intimidation of a Witness.

"The arresting detectives found on his person a stolen Master Card credit card," added Delaney.

Because of this, Delphia faces an additional charge of Larceny Under $250.00.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.