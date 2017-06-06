Fourth teenager reported missing in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police are looking for another missing teenager. This is Trinity Swegel and she's 15-years-old.
"She is 5’1” and 100 lbs. Trinity has brown hair and brown eyes," noted police on their Facebook page Tuesday.
She was last seen wearing a gray top with light blue ripped jeans.
If you've seen Trinity or know where she may be, call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
This is the fourth teen that police announced Tuesday is missing.
They're also looking for 17-year-old Lindsey Meehan, and a pair of teen girls who may be together, Allison Olbrych, 17, and Alexis Trask, 15.
