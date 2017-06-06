Fourth teenager reported missing in Pittsfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Fourth teenager reported missing in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police are looking for another missing teenager.  This is Trinity Swegel and she's 15-years-old. 

"She is 5’1” and 100 lbs. Trinity has brown hair and brown eyes," noted police on their Facebook page Tuesday. 

She was last seen wearing a gray top with light blue ripped jeans.

If you've seen Trinity or know where she may be, call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

This is the fourth teen that police announced Tuesday is missing.

They're also looking for 17-year-old Lindsey Meehan, and a pair of teen girls who may be together, Allison Olbrych, 17, and Alexis Trask, 15.  

