Fourth teenager reported missing in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police are looking for another missing teenager. This is Trinity Swegel and she's 15-years-old.

"She is 5’1” and 100 lbs. Trinity has brown hair and brown eyes," noted police on their Facebook page Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a gray top with light blue ripped jeans.

If you've seen Trinity or know where she may be, call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

This is the fourth teen that police announced Tuesday is missing.

They're also looking for 17-year-old Lindsey Meehan, and a pair of teen girls who may be together, Allison Olbrych, 17, and Alexis Trask, 15.

