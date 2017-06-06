Local officials react to state mascot bill

A bill banning Native American mascots was heard today at the State House.

This bill would ban all Native American mascots and images from public schools in the state.

With some local high schools affected should this bill pass, Western Mass News looked into what this would mean for local schools.

Agawam, Ware, and the High School of Commerce in Springfield will be some of the high schools affected by a bill that would ban the use of a Native American mascot in Massachusetts public schools.

The bill presented to a joint hearing at the State House this morning.

Agawam High School is the home of the Brownies, and although the nickname is not a reference to Native Americans, their mascot is.

“We do have a logo, a headdress of a Native American chief, who is a very respectful image. An image that shows pride, courage, strength. And in most communities, that’s what they have as a logo something that signifies strength, and a lot of times their heritage,” said Superintendent William Sapelli.

This logo would fall under the requirements that the bill is proposing. It states that:

“A name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom, or tradition that is used by a public school as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name—“

Would be prohibited. Meaning Agawam would have to change everything depicting the image including uniforms, scoreboards, and carpets in the schools.

“If you follow the strict letter of what I just heard you read, then Agawam High School-- Agawam is an Indian name. So we have to change the name of the community? It might sound ridiculous, because I think it is, but is that the case too?”

Superintendent Sapelli was born and raised in Agawam and is still an active member of the community.

He said that this mascot is something that the people in town take pride in, much like the fight happening in Turners Falls, he said people would be really upset if the mascot were to change.

But this bill would put a stop to all of the discussion, it would make it law.

Sapelli told Western Mass News that they're not just used to the mascot, they're proud of it.

“But it's who we are. It’s our heritage. We are proud of that.”

What’s next is still to be determined by the state, but for now, Agawam is proud to be the Brownies.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.