Questions arise about ex-Springfield officer's pension following death

On Monday, former Springfield Police Detective Kevin Burnham died unexpectedly at his home, the same day he was scheduled to appear in court to plead guilty to the theft of 400-thousand dollars from the police department's evidence room.

Criminal charges have been dropped in the case, but legal questions are being raised over the future of Burnham's pension.

Burnham retired from the police department about three years ago.

He's been collecting a pension from the city, but given the circumstances surrounding the case, Burnham's pension to his surviving spouse could be in jeopardy.

Authorities have not released Burnham’s cause of death.

"The retirement board or the city could petition for denial of the pension and return to the accumulated deductions, because there was a misappropriation of governmental funds.”

Meanwhile, city leaders and those who worked with Burnham are saddened by the news.

Former Springfield Police Commissioner William Fitchet issued this statement to Western Mass News stating:

“Kevin Burnham was well loved by all who knew him. He was a good father and loving husband. This is a sad and sorrowful end to a tragic episode in his life."

As for the future of Burnham's pension, it would be up to the retirement board or city to initiate any process of cutting off that pension, which would then require a full hearing.

As for what action the Springfield Retirement Board might take, Attorney Alfredo Vivenzio told Western Mass News it is too early to speculate.

He said these are 'uncharted waters' for the city.

