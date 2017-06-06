Springfield police make two arrest following shooting

Springfield Police responded to Burr Street around 6:30 p.m. tonight after a 21-year-old man was shot in the foot.
Police made two arrests shortly away from the scene, but aren't sure if those suspects were related.
A gun was also recovered in the suspects' vehicle.
The victim was transported to the hospital and suspected to be alright.
