East Longmeadow votes against marijuana establishments

East Longmeadow voters are overwhelmingly against allowing any marijuana establishment in town.

Voters, by a margin to 14-68 to 4-40, want to ban all commercial businesses related to pot, including cultivation, marijuana testing facilities, manufacturing, or retailers.

The ballot question would not ban any personal use of marijuana or planting at a residence within the guidelines of the state law.

There were only two other races on the ballot.

Michael Kane and Joseph Ford were elected to the town council.

Richard Freccero and Gregory Thompson were elected to the school committee.

