The safest states in America: Where Massachusetts ranks

If you want where you call home to be safe, then move to New England.

This, according to a recent study by the personal-finance website, WalletHub, which recently ranked all 50 states in recognition of National Safety Month.

The study found that six of the safest states in the country are in New England, with Massachusetts finishing in third behind Maine and Vermont.

Diana Popa, the Communications Manager for WalletHub, said that their analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key metrics, "in order to help families find the most secure places to lay down roots."

Here are the metrics that put Massachusetts in the top 3:

6th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

5th – Total Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

3rd – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

1st – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

29th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

5th – Bullying Incidence Rate

8th – Sex Offenders per Capita

1st – Share of Population Lacking Health Insurance

Mississippi finished last, with Louisiana and Oklahoma rounding out the bottom three.

To see the full report, click here.

