The safest states in America: Where Massachusetts ranks - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

The safest states in America: Where Massachusetts ranks

Posted: Updated:
(Wallethub.com) (Wallethub.com)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

If you want where you call home to be safe, then move to New England.

This, according to a recent study by the personal-finance website, WalletHub, which recently ranked all 50 states in recognition of National Safety Month.

The study found that six of the safest states in the country are in New England, with Massachusetts finishing in third behind Maine and Vermont.

Diana Popa, the Communications Manager for WalletHub, said that their analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key metrics, "in order to help families find the most secure places to lay down roots."

Here are the metrics that put Massachusetts in the top 3:

  • 6th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
  • 5th – Total Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
  • 3rd – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers
  • 1st – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel
  • 29th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita
  • 5th – Bullying Incidence Rate
  • 8th – Sex Offenders per Capita
  • 1st – Share of Population Lacking Health Insurance

Mississippi finished last, with Louisiana and Oklahoma rounding out the bottom three.

To see the full report, click here

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.