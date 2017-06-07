Sunshine and warmer temperatures return

After yesterday's rain and chilly temperatures today will be a much improved day! Early clouds will give way to sunshine as high pressure slides in from the north. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's. It will be a beautiful afternoon and evening!.

Tomorrow is looking beautiful! We'll see plenty of sunshine with just some high clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs reaching into the middle to upper 70's.

Meanwhile, a coastal storm will take shape off the Carolinas tomorrow but will likely slide out-to-sea. We still could see an afternoon shower or two on Friday as a weak front slides through. Temperatures on Friday will still come up into the 70's.

Behind this coastal storm, we begin to see a pattern shift. Sunshine returns Saturday, pulling high temps into the low to mid 80s, then a ridge of high pressure builds across the East. Temps will soar Sunday through next week with highs into the 90's! We may see our second heat wave of the season! Summer will be in full force!

