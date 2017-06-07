Third Connecticut casino approved, MGM remains ahead of schedule

The Connecticut House of Representatives, in their final night of legislative session, has approved the opening of a third gaming center in East Windsor.

The vote passed 103-46, around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Bill 957, authorizes the construction of the new facility which will be less than a half an hour drive from MGM Springfield, which opens in the fall of 2018.

Springfield is already reacting to the decision. The city's Chief Development Officer, Kevin Kennedy, told Western Mass News that the MGM is not only ahead of schedule and opening before the East Windsor casino, but it's close to starting the hiring process as well.

"You can really start to see the shape of it coming together already, especially inside," Kennedy said. "And it won't be long until they really start to move forward with this 950 million dollar project."

Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes will be running the East Windsor site together.

With one signature, Connecticut Governor, Dannel Malloy, could officially start MGM's competition.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

