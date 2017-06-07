Trump nominates Comey's replacement

JUST IN

(Meredith) -- President Donald Trump has announced his nomination for FBI director, weeks after firing James Comey.

Trump took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," he wrote.

Wray is a former Justice Department official who was NJ Gov. Chirstie's lawyer.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

