Trump nominates Comey's replacement

(Meredith) -- President Donald Trump has announced his nomination for FBI director, weeks after firing James Comey.
Trump took to Twitter to make the announcement.
"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," he wrote.
Wray is a former Justice Department official who was NJ Gov. Chirstie's lawyer.
This is a developing story. More information to follow.
