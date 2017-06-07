Veteran in pipe bomb incident arraigned

The veteran who police say led them on a chase through West Springfield with explosive devices in his vehicle has been arraigned.

Robert Decoteau pled not guilty in Springfield Superior Court Wednesday.

Western Mass News was there in the courtroom for the arraignment.

Decoteau was arrested May 1st on Route 5. Police said the man made threats to a Veterans Center before driving down Route 5 in West Springfield dangling a pipe bomb out the window. Police chased his vehicle and Decoteau surrendering peacefully that afternoon.

Following the charges he was scheduled to be transported to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation, but while in his cell at Trial Court he seriously injured himself, the Hampden County Sheriff, Nick Ciocci reported.

Following treatment at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Decoteau was taken to Bridgewater State Hospital.

Now a little over a month later, Decoteau was back in Springfield for his arraignment. The judge ordered him held without the right to bail Tuesday.

Western Mass News has learned that he's being held locally in a special unit at Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow.

He faces six charges including 2 counts of Making a False Bomb Threat, 4 counts of Possession of Explosives With Intent to Injury.

The next date for his case has been set for Monday, June 12th.

