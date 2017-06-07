Cole Swindell announced to perform at the Big E

Country music fans, mark your calendars! Cole Swindell is set to take the stage at the Big E's Xfinity Arena on September 16.

The platinum-selling record artist has had six record-breaking No.1 hits throughout his country music career.

Some of his most popular songs include “You Should Be Here”, “Let Me See Ya Girl”, “Middle of a Memory” and “You Ain’t Worth the Whiskey”.

Swindell has won several country music awards, and was also named “Songwriter/Artist of the Year” in 2016.

Tickets are priced at $39 and $49 and will be on sale starting Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m. either online or at The Big E Box Office.

For more information on Cole Swindell’s concert, visit the Big E website here.

