Theft suspect with baby carriage sought in Chicopee

A suspect seen with a baby carriage in tow is being sought by Chicopee police after he allegedly stole a money order worth several hundred dollars from a convenience store Friday.

"Can you ID this party, so our detectives can explain to him, if it's not yours, you cannot have it?" said Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk Wednesday.

Officers were called to the New Corner Variety store on Grattan Street for a report of a theft on Friday.

When officers arrived they met with the victim. That's when they learned what was stolen and how much it was worth.

"The person shown in this video, wearing the hat, stole a money order off the counter for $324," explained Wilk.

He was also pushing a baby carriage, police say.

Following the theft, police say they believe the suspect lives nearby.

"He...left headed towards Grattan St. This party is a regular in the store, so must be from the area," noted Wilk.

If you do recognize this person, please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413)594-1730, or, Text a Tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES (274637).

