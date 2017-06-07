Belchertown PD seek suspect who robbed pizza driver at gunpoint

Belchertown police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police told Western Mass News the driver of a local restaurant was in the area of Lake Drive and Federal Street around 9:30 p.m. when the robbery took place.

The driver said that the suspect was holding a handgun while he demanded money.

Police describe the suspect as 17 to 20 years old, around 5’8’’ to 5’9’’ tall with dark skin and is heavy set.

The robbery is under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Belchertown Police Department at 413-323-6685.

