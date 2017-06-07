Driver in deadly Springfield crash that killed 4 arraigned in Superior Court

The driver in a crash that took the lives of four people, including three high schoolers, on Union Street in Springfield has been arraigned in Hampden Superior Court.

Western Mass News was there today in the courtroom when Aaron Thorne, 18, pled not guilty.

The judge ordered Thorne be held on $100,000 bail. He also is not allowed to drive and has been ordered not to leave the state.

The deadly crash that killed four people happened on January 17th.

Thorne faces a number of charges including 4 counts of Manslaughter, 4 counts of Negligent Vehicular Homicide, 1 count of Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, and 1 count of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Adrianna Hernandez, Katrina Maisonet Jones, Cassidy Spence, and Andrew Savage were all killed in the crash.

The vehicle was stolen out of Milford, CT on January 14th. During the investigation into the deadly crash, a black box found in the Jeep clocked the vehicle at 74 miles per hour on impact.

Thorne was severely injured in the crash and suffered a broken arm, leg, facial injuries, and a traumatic brain injury.

He was first arraigned on February 16th in his hospital bed at Baystate Medical Center. Then a Hampden County Grand Jury indicted him on May 12th.

