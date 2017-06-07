Northampton police introduce officer trading cards

Trading cards are making a comeback to Northampton as the police department is offering collecting cards of each officer.

As part of their continued work with youth in the city, kids are encouraged to collect and meet them all.

"There's a lot of kids who really like to meet their local firefighters, and local police officers," said Northampton Police Chief, Jody Kasper.

There are 49 to collect, and will have biographies of each on the back of each officer.

Kids can ask an officer for one on the street, or stop by the police department for the "rare" cards.

If they end up collecting them all, they'll receive a prize.

Chief Kasper said other police stations tried the idea decades ago, and with smart phones and mp3 players in many kid's hands today, they felt it was the ideal time to bring it back.



"It's really important to get out there, and to have our officers establishing relationships with kids when they are early, especially having a nice, positive contact. not everybody has that opportunity the first time they meet the police," Chief Kasper noted.



Northampton police continue to find ways to work with kids in the city; from their fishing derby to 'high five Fridays', trading cards will give kids a chance to not only meet those in blue, but give them something to hold onto.



"We're hoping that young kids may see themselves in those cards," Chief Kasper explained.



Brenda Houle is a former East Longmeadow school principal, and she can't think of a better way to relate to the kids.



"It gives a positive spin on the police, and I think they need that because there is a lot more good than bad, and they keep us safe," said Houle.



Police will be signing and handing out their own trading cards on June 24 at the Walmart on North King Street from 11 a.m. until noon.

To find out more information on the event and the trading card program, visit the link here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.