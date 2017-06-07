Third Connecticut casino moves forward to compete with Springfield MGM

The state of Connecticut takes another major step forward in building a casino between Hartford and Springfield to compete with MGM.

The Connecticut house passed the casino bill early Wednesday morning.

Connecticut is worried about losing jobs and casino revenue to MGM and they want to built a casino in East Windsor to compete.

The $950 million casino is taking shape in Springfield's South End; from the hotel along Main Street to the entertainment area and the parking garage.

The Connecticut house and senate has now approved a casino bill, and now the bill will move along onto the governor's desk.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, MGM said:

The State of Connecticut missed an enormous opportunity to put in place an open, transparent, and competitive casino process which could have resulted in as much as $1 billion in economic development.

MGM also said it will continue to pursue legal action to protect what it calls the constitutional rights of any company hoping to do business in Connecticut.

MGM has pushed aggressively for open bidding to expand casino gambling in the state.



Meanwhile, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said he is looking forward to reviewing this bill as it has kept jobs at the center of the debate; he released a statement which said:

"Our state has a longstanding partnership and compact with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribal nations who employ thousands of Connecticut residents in their casinos."

The two Indian tribes would run the East Windsor casino.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who has touted the economic benefits of the MGM casino had this reaction to Connecticut's moving forward with a casino in East Windsor.

"I can't control what they do there but it seems to me it's more of a glorified slots parlor and the product MGM will put out will do very, very well," said Mayor Sarno.

As the legislative wheels turn in Connecticut, The MGM Springfield casino is set to open in the Fall of 2018.

