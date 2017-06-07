New trash collection system receives mixed reaction from Agawam residents

A new trash collection program in Agawam is causing a stir where smaller barrels will mean a cut back in waste.

Agawam is rolling out a new trash and recycling system and dumping the manual collection, all designed to keep the streets clean and to save the town some money.



"It's great, it's wonderful to see that we can put all the collection materials in one container, and it's great to see that Agawam is a good recycling town," said resident Russ Petrucci.

Local leaders said the new system will be very effective in helping reduce the amount of litter found in streets, and making collection more efficient; but not everyone is on board.



"My mom is in Springfield, she has the automatic pick up [and] sometimes I have to take the trash out for her, so the elderly may have an issue," said Dr. John Wegiel of Agawam.



The 65-gallon trash carts will hold about four to six kitchen garbage bags per week.

If residents have too much trash, overflow bags are sold in rolls of five for $15.

While many are upset about downsizing, others hope this will encourage recycling.



"Hopefully people are monitoring what they buy so they don't have to worry about it being a small barrel," Pertrucci concluded.

