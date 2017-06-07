European travel sales high despite recent terror attacks

The string of recent terror attacks in London and Manchester, the terror watch is high.

With so much tension in Europe, it would be understandable if someone were to think twice before traveling to that part of the world.

Don Anderson is the CEO of 'Cruise Store Vacations and More', and he said it's quite the opposite.

"There are a lot of opportunities in European travel and were actually seeing an increase in our summer travel in European travels," said Anderson.



Airline companies are investing in accessible travel between the U.S. and Europe where flights are more affordable for Americans.

Anderson told Western Mass News that the travel industry is so easily effected by weather, sickness, and terror; but Americans don't seem to be affected.



"The resiliency of the American people is that they are not going to let the terrorists win, they want to have their vacations. They want to explore, they want to engage," Anderson noted.

Those who are traveling are likely to educate themselves before the board the plane across the Atlantic.



"They will probably check state department reports and so forth, but at the end of the day we've had an incredible number of sales [go up]," Anderson concluded.

