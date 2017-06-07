Legislators weigh in on proposed Native American mascot bill

A story that was first brought to you by Western Mass News spoke about a bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots in Massachusetts.

Now, the bill is generating strong opinions on both sides by our viewers and on the political spectrum.

Some say it's the mascot of the Commonwealth, as the state flag featured a lone Native American standing amidst a blue shield.

He holds a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other; the arrow is pointing downward representing peace and the white star represents Massachusetts as one of the original thirteen states.

Gina Sanabria of Chicopee told Western Mass News that she's against any bill to ban Native American mascots in public schools, or any thoughts of changing the Massachusetts state flag.



"I would feel most of all empowered that a group of people were using my culture to represent themselves and I would feel honored," said Sanabria.



State Senator Don Humason issued a statement to Western Mass News that said:



"The history of Native American tribes is foundational to the traditions of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth and many of its cities and towns are named after Native American tribes. Even the state's flag and official seal pay homage to this history. This proposed legislation would remove the ability for the residents and elected officials of a community to determine how they want to honor their history."

Two western Massachusetts legislators are sponsoring the bill including Representatives John Scibak and Jose Tosado.

Tosado told Western Mass News:

"Quite simply I just think that reducing a people and a culture to a caricature of their essence is demeaning, dehumanizing and inappropriate regardless if it is unintentional and without malice. It's a controversial issue and people will react based on their own values and beliefs; therefore people will raise and pose questions that raises the issue to the extreme and some may resort to name calling and/or simply assigning this as "political correctness"



