North Pond residents concerned over jet ski use

A beach neighborhood is rocked after a ban on jet skis has been lifted at Southwick’s North Pond.

A decision coming down from Beacon Hill could change the quiet community.

The recent push to allow jet skis on the 46-acre pond has ruffled feathers within the community. Residents worry that safety on the pond will be compromised.

“If you operate a jet ski, you have to be 150 feet away from any anchored boats or fishermen, docks, swimming areas,” said Dennis Goldie, longtime resident.

Sources told Western Mass News that residents present a signed petition to town leaders.

The state said that the town of Southwick has the authority to regulate jet skis in North Pond.

If passed, the Massachusetts Environmental police and the Attorney General’s Office would make a decision.

The Board of Selectmen’s office has not yet responded to our inquiry.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.