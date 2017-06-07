Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad fill Big Y shoppers' carts

It was a rainy, dreary start to the week, so the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out to brighten the day for some lucky shoppers.

Today, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helped customers at Big Y in Springfield fill their carts.

Loyal Western Mass News viewer, Michelle Hernandez, was happy to see us, even before being surprised.

And we helped out with her search for the perfect bouquet to give her daughter for her graduation.

"You're going to make me start crying! I'd tell her that I’m so proud of her. She’s gone through the high school years, which everyone knows is horribly stressful. I'm proud of her, she's off to FSU hopefully to do pre-dental, and I couldn’t be more proud of her. She's everything a mother would want and more!"

"Thank you so much!"

