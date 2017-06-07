State police confirm carfentanil has made its way to Mass.

State police want to send a warning to the general public and first responders that carfentanil, an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid, has been found in Massachusetts.

The State police crime lab has conducted three tests within recent weeks which have all come back positive for the lethal drug.

According to State police, the carfentanil that was submitted for testing was generally found on arrested suspects, purchased by undercover officers, seized during search warrants, or recovered from crime scenes.

Two of the samples came from Brockton police, and the third was from Transit police near the Quincy area.

This is the first report of carfentanil discovered in the state, and so far no deaths from the drug have been reported.

“Carfentanil is so powerful that it has been used to sedate elephants weighing many thousands of pounds. It has no legitimate medical uses for humans,” State police said in a statement.

State police posted a picture to their Facebook page of a penny and a small dose of carfentanil that could be fatal.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.