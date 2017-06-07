Northampton Police investigating theft at "Deals & Steals" store

The owner of Deals & Steals said that in less than five minutes, three people were able to steal four pair of sneakers.

He’s shared the surveillance video with Western Mass News in hopes of catching the thieves.

He said it might not be the first time they’ve hit stores in the area.

“It was a matter of maybe two minutes. You'll see them come in here, they split, and there’s another camera over here. You’ll see him putting the shoes in his pocket.”

Deals & Steals Owner Steven Weber has watched this surveillance video over and over again.

It shows two men and a woman who enter the store taking shoes out of their boxes and putting them in their jackets and bag before walking out.

“Within two minutes of time, they had gotten out of the store with about 300 dollars of Adidas footwear. It’s unbelievable that people have the nerve to come into a business and think they can come and steal from it and get away with it,” said Weber.

It all unfolded around noon on Tuesday.

Weber said that this isn’t the first time his store has been a target of shoplifters.

“We're consistently calling the police and having people trespass, and I'm in a group with other owners, and they post pics of people stealing, so we can keep a lookout for those individuals.”

Weber said that it’s such an ongoing problem in downtown Northampton, he’s even added security improvements to his store.

“We built a perch, so my employees are up above the crowd of the store and use that as a pricing platform. We also changed out all of our cameras to have better camera system.”

And he said with the help of technology and by getting the word out, hopefully it’ll discourage shoplifters from hitting other stores in the area.

“With the way things are, I'm just happy we had a really good camera and surveillance system.

Northampton Police told Western Mass News that they are still looking for the suspects.

If you have any information on the suspects, you can call them at (413) 587-1100.

