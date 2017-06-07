Water main break closes part of Route 9 in Hadley - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Water main break closes part of Route 9 in Hadley

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police have shut down a section of Route 9 for a water main break.

The water main break is between Bay Road and West Street.

Crews are still on scene working on the issue, it is expected to be closed throughout the night.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.