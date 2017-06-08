A few showers and a t-storm around the next two days

Skies remain filled by high clouds overnight, but we are still cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s for most and possibly some upper 40s by dawn.

Our morning Friday is looking dry, but we may still have a few clouds around due to a passing coastal storm. This storm is tracking far enough to the east to only bring rain and a gusty breeze to the Cape and Islands. For western Mass, we won't see anything but clouds. High pressure is still hanging on though and some sun is expected on and off Friday-bringing high temps into the mid and upper 70s.

An upper level disturbance to our northwest will pass through Friday afternoon with a few showers or a weak thunderstorm. Brief heavy rain is possible, but they we clear back out again to end the day. Not too shabby.

Our weekend will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday. Another upper level disturbance moves through with scattered clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms for late in the day (closer to dinner time). High pressure builds into the upper levels of the atmosphere across the East starting Sunday. This will begin our big warm up and temps approach 90 Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 90s are looking likely Monday and Tuesday with abundant sunshine.



If we are able to hit 90° for three straight days, that would be the second heat wave of 2017. Surprisingly, 90° temperatures in June have been somewhat rare in recent years. If we are able to hit 90° as forecast, that would be the first time June temperatures reached that level since June 24, 2013.

