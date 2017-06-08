Mostly sunny and pleasant today, warming up this weekend

We will start out our Thursday sunny and cool, but we warm fast. By the afternoon, skies will be filling with high, thin clouds and temps will be in the upper 70s for most. Under partly cloudy skies tonight another cool night is on the way as overnight lows drop back into the upper 40s to around 50.

Low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will be our focus for the end of the week as it moves toward the Cape. This low will bring some clouds to western Mass Thursday afternoon and evening, but rain remains well south. If you are heading to the eastern shore Friday, you may encounter rain from this Nor'easter, but as the track will likely stay well offshore, here in western Mass we will see very little-if anything.

An upper level disturbance swinging down from the northwest may actually spark some scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two Friday afternoon, but we miss rain from the coastal storm. Clouds will help keep temps around 70.

Our weekend will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday. Another upper level disturbance moves through with scattered clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms for late in the day. High pressure builds into the upper levels of the atmosphere across the East starting Sunday. This will begin our big warm up and temps approach 90 Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 90s are looking likely Monday and Tuesday with abundant sunshine.

