15-year-old reported missing in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police are looking for yet another missing teenager.

The department posted a picture of missing 15-year-old Brenna Sagan on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

Police describe Sagan as being 5'4'' tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They said she was last seen wearing a grey tee shirt, jeans, black sneakers and carrying a black back pack.

Anyone who sees Sagan or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

