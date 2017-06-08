Crews safely rescue man from Watershops pond

Emergency crews rushed to Watershops Pond in Springfield Thursday morning to rescue a man that was clinging onto a log.

Springfield fire department officials told Western Mass News they arrived to 70 Arcadia Boulevard before 3 a.m.

The rescue squad safely pulled the man into their boat.

When crews asked the man what he was doing in the water, he told them he jumped in because he was scared that he was being followed or stalked by a group of people, according to officials.

