PD: Man threatened customers, staff while trespassing a 99 restaurant

Chicopee police said a man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly made threats to staff and patrons at a 99 restaurant.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that 46-year-old Anthony Rivera entered the Memorial Drive restaurant shortly after 5 p.m.

River had an active trespass order to not be on the premises, and when he was asked to leave he began yelling and screaming at staff and patrons.

When the staff said they were going to call the police on him, that’s when he made violent threats as well.

Rivera admitted to police that he was aware of his trespass order, and claimed that he left when he was asked.

He was charged with trespassing, intimidation of a witness and threat to commit a crime.

Rivera was held on $250 bail and was arraigned in court on Thursday.

