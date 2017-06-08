Springfield police arrest alleged cocaine, heroin dealer

Several Springfield police officers walked in during the middle of a drug deal Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News officers from the Street Crime Unit got word of a drug deal taking place in a Fort Pleasant Street alleyway around 4 p.m.

When officers responded to the area they saw 35-year-old Samuel Hayes conduct a drug transaction with a woman.

Those officers interrupted the deal and arrested Hayes.

They seized three rocks of crack cocaine, 11 bags “Addicted”-labeled heroin and $172 in cash.

Hayes was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.

He was released after posting bail and appeared in Springfield District Court Thursday morning.

