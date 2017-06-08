2 Springfield men arrested in connection to ATM burglaries in 3 states

Authorities have arrested two men believed to be responsible for breaking into various ATM machines across New England.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office said a year-long investigation revealed that two 22-year-old men from Springfield broke into the machines in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden DA obtained several search warrants by the court for Jaime Garcia and Marquan Moriarty.

Early Thursday morning, residencies in Springfield and Ludlow were searched and police seized various burglarious tools and a .40 caliber handgun.

Leydon said Garcia was charged with second offense possession of a firearm, possession of burglarious tools and arson and he was arraigned in Palmer District Court.

Moriarty also faces several charges including breaking and entering at night to commit a felony, two counts of malicious damage over $250, arson, possession of burglarious tools, two counts receiving a stolen motor vehicle and attempted breaking and entering at night to commit a felony.

He was arraigned in Springfield District court on Thursday.

“These arrests are an example of the exemplary police work done to promote public safety every day by our local police departments in Hampden County,” said Hampden District Attorney Anothony Gulluni.

