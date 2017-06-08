Chicopee police discover 2 dead bodies in Lauzier Terrace home - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee police discover 2 dead bodies in Lauzier Terrace home

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An investigation continues after two dead bodies were discovered at a home on 87 Lauzier Terrace.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that police are not searching for suspects at this time.

Wilk wants to reassure residents that the area is safe and there is no threat to the public.

Western Mass News  will continue to follow story and will update it with more information once its available.

