Overnight closures and detours scheduled for I-91 north

The Mass. DOT announced on Thursday that some parts of I-91 North will be closed as crews work to adjust drainage structures.

Overnight closures will begin on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. and will continue until the early morning hours of June 15.

Temporary detours will be in place for northbound traffic in Longmeadow and Springfield where all traffic will be directed off of the highway at Exit 3.

The detour will be routed along East Columbus Avenue and onto Exit 9 to gain entrance to I-91 north.

Hours for the scheduled detours will begin:

Sunday, June 11: Beginning at 8 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m.

Monday, June 12: Beginning at 7 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m., June 13

Tuesday, June 13: Beginning at 7 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m., June 14

Wednesday, June 14: Beginning at 7 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m., June 15

