Emergency crews conduct recovery effort at Congamond lake

Emergency crews are on scene at the Middle pond section of Congamond lake in Southwick for what was once called a water rescue, but has now been called a recovery effort.

The Southwick Fire Department told Western Mass News that EMS and police were also on scene and the search began around 2:45 p.m.

There has not yet been a word on a person or people.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

