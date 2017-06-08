Emergency crews conduct recovery effort at Congamond lake

Emergency crews are on scene at the Middle pond section of Congamond lake in Southwick for what was once called a water rescue, but has now been called a recovery effort.
The Southwick Fire Department told Western Mass News that EMS and police were also on scene and the search began around 2:45 p.m.
There has not yet been a word on a person or people.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
