Emergency crews conduct water rescue at Congamond lake

Emergency crews are on scene at the Middle pond section of Congamond lake in Southwick.
The Southwick Fire Department told Western Mass News that EMS and police are also on scene and the search began around 2:45 p.m.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.