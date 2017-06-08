Emergency crews conduct water rescue at Congamond lake - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Emergency crews conduct water rescue at Congamond lake

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews are on scene at the Middle pond section of Congamond lake in Southwick.

The Southwick Fire Department told Western Mass News that EMS and police are also on scene and the search began around 2:45 p.m.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

