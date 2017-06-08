Recovery operation underway for a person in Congamond Lake

Southwick Police and Fire Dept. was despatched to Middle Pond in Congamond Lake following a 911 call.

At 2:39 p.m. a female caller reported that her friend was swimming from a boat at Middle Pond, dove underneath, and didn't resurface.

A rescue operation followed, however after an hour of searching, it was soon changed to a recovery operation.

Mass. State Police and the Mass. Environmental Police are assisting in the operation.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

