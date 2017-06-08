Stanley park officials urge visitors to no longer feed bread to wildlife

Feeding bread to the ducks and geese at Stanley park has become a recent problem for park management.

Stanley park has been getting busy as the June weather starts to hit, and park officials said it's time for a change for the sake of the birds health and environment.



Park Director Robert McKean has run Stanley for decades, and told Western Mass News for years they've encouraged residents to feed them bread, but overtime, the effects have shown.



McKean noticed far fewer birds at the park this year as a result, so going forward, the park is asking not to feed them bread anymore.

Now, they will be putting in signs to let people know, and machines with bird feed as an alternative at different points of the park.



Mass. Wildlife said a bread diet for birds can lead to poor nutrition and stop them from migrating, which can lead to disease and death.

It even leaves that much more droppings behind, as the birds do just fine feeding on vegetation and seeds.



Park goers said so many people throw bread to the ducks and geese, we have seen a lot today as well, and because it has gone on for so long, its not as simple as just flipping the switch.



"It was not something that came up in the past, it was kind of encouraged almost, they said it's fine," said Westfield resident, Nikita Bhatnagar.



The signs and feeder machines will be up by the end of next week.

You simply pop a quarter in the machine to get a handful of food, and all proceeds will go into keeping a fresh stock of seed for the park.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

